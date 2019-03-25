Director of Coffee County Schools Named Finalist for Roane County Job

Current Director of Coffee County Schools, Dr. Ladonna McFall, who recently said that she would be seeking other job opportunities, is now a finalist for the director’s job in Roane County. McFall and the other finalist, Thomas Sisk, will enter the second round of interviews on Wednesday, April 3.
Former Motlow College president Anthony Kinkel was considered a finalist until he pulled his name from contention on Friday.
McFall is in her seventh year as Director of Schools in Coffee County. She said in her first interview that she has applied to Roane County before and thinks she is a good fit for the challenges facing the Roane County schools.
The Coffee County Board of Education has a work session planned for April 1, 2019, at 4:30 p.m. at the Coffee County Board of Education building. On the agenda is a discussion about an extension of Director McFall’s contact.
Board member Brett Henley said that item must legally remain on the agenda. He said board members received an email from McFall on Monday morning informing them she no longer wants to seek a contract extension, and she was applying for other employment.
Henley said McFall has done a good job for Coffee County, but if she chooses to leave, then that is her prerogative.
When reached via text by WMSR News, McFall said she did not have a comment to make at this time. (A portion of this story was supplied by the Roane County News)