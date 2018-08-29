On Friday, August 24th, deputies recovered gardening items that had been taken in a recent burglary at Palmer Elementary School in Grundy County.
Warrants have been issued for Nicholas Callahan from Gifford Lane in Palmer. Callahan is 27 years old, 6’1″, 170 lbs. If you know of his whereabouts, please contact investigators with the Grundy County Sheriff’s Office at 931-692-3466 ext. 5 or send them a message on Facebook.
Grundy Deputies Searching Alleged Burglary Suspect
