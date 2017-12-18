Delaney Christmas Light Show Going on Now

Since 2010 the Delaney family in Hillsboro has transformed their home into a huge Christmas light show in an effort to benefit local charities.
The Delaney family puts on the show every year at their home located at 1361 Old Airport Road in Hillsboro.
They showcase thousands of lights which are all synchronized to Christmas music.
The Delaney’s accept donations and 100% of the proceeds go to two Coffee County charities.
The show runs nightly through December 31st:
Sun – Thurs 5-10pm
Fri – Sat 5-11pm
Be sure to tune your radio to 103.9 FM when you arrive to hear the Christmas music.
Show runs nightly, rain or shine!
