Deer Lodge, TN man Arrested in Manchester for Drugs & More
Brent Andrew Morgan… Photo provided by the CCSD.
Last Wednesday (January 31st, 2018) Manchester Police Officer Daniel Ray stopped a vehicle at the corner of McArthur and Keylon streets for a traffic violation due to neither person wearing a seat belt. Permission was given to search the vehicle. Ray allegedly located a plastic baggie in the passenger floorboard where Brent Andrew Morgan age 38 of Deer Lodge, TN was sitting. The arrest warrant states the baggie contained a pill bottle, that also contained a plastic baggie. Allegedly inside the plastic baggies was 1 gram of heroin, 3 orange oxymorphone pills, and two used syringes. The warrant goes on to state that Ray located a container of urine that Morgan allegedly admitted to having in an attempt to pass a drug test to obtain medication.
Morgan was arrested and transported to the Coffee County Jail. While being searched by correction officers they allegedly located a white crystal-like substance believed to be methamphetamine weighing approximately 0.42 grams in the Morgan’s jacket inside of a plastic baggie.
Morgan was charged with schedule I and II drug violations, unlawful drug paraphernalia uses and activities, falsification of drug test and contraband in a penal institution. He was released from jail after posting a $30,000 bond. Morgan is set to appear in Coffee County court on March 27, 2018.