The 2018 deer archery-only hunting season opens statewide in Tennessee on Saturday, Sept. 22. The archery season dates in all five of the state’s deer hunting units are the same. The dates are Sept. 22-Oct. 26 and Oct. 29-Nov. 2.
In addition to deer, archers may harvest one bearded turkey during the archery-only deer season in counties that have a fall turkey hunt. Turkeys harvested during the archery-only deer season count toward the fall turkey county bag limits.
Hunters are reminded that they must possess the appropriate licenses and permits. Any hunter born on or after Jan. 1, 1969 is required to carry proof of satisfactory completion of a hunter education class or be in possession of the Apprentice Hunting License (along with other required licenses), while hunting any species in Tennessee.
Deer Archery-Only Hunting Season Opens Saturday
The 2018 deer archery-only hunting season opens statewide in Tennessee on Saturday, Sept. 22. The archery season dates in all five of the state’s deer hunting units are the same. The dates are Sept. 22-Oct. 26 and Oct. 29-Nov. 2.