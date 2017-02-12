Decherd Woman facing Several Charges in Coffee County

Deanna Sue Baker… Photo provided by the CCSD.
On Saturday night Coffee County Deputy Blake Simmons pulled a female subject over for a traffic violation on Fox Chase Rd. The arrest warrant says that upon making contact with the female, Simmons says that there was a very strong odor of possibly marijuana coming from the vehicle. According to the warrant, the deputy asked the woman identified as Deanna Sue Baker age 30 of Monroe Floyd Rd in Decherd if she had any marijuana in the vehicle and she allegedly handed him some marijuana. Deputy Simmons then asked Baker for consent to search the vehicle in which Baker apparently consented too. The warrant goes on to say that Simmons allegedly located methamphetamine, drug paraphernalia and marijuana in the vehicle. Upon running a check of Baker driver’s license, it revealed to be revoked/habitual traffic offender.
Baker was charged with being a habitual traffic offender, driving on revoked/suspended license 4th offense, manufacturing/delivering/selling/ possession of controlled substance, simple possession/ casual exchange and unlawful drug paraphernalia uses and activities. She also has an outstanding warrant out of Franklin County.
Her bond was set $54,000 and she’ll appear in Coffee County court April 10, 2017.