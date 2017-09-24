Decherd Water Works Superintendent and a Franklin County Business Owner for Theft from the City
Former Water Works Superintendent James Wesley Parks, 35, Harris Chapel Road, Winchester, was arrested Friday and charged with theft of property between $60,000 to $250,000.
Also arrested in connection with case was Poultry Electric owner Jeffery Jerome Frame, 42, Williams Street, Decherd. He was also charged with theft of property between $60,000 to $250,000 after being taken into custody on Sept. 6.
The two are free on bond after they appeared in Franklin County Circuit Court Friday. Their arraignment date has been set for Nov. 22.
District Attorney Mike Taylor said Parks and Frame are suspected of drafting bogus orders through the Water Department for equipment that was never delivered.