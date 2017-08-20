On Monday, August 14th at around 4:30 pm, a white male subject broke into a vehicle at Elite Energy Gym in Decherd and stole a purse and wallet. The man then proceeded to go to Walmart in Winchester and use one of the debit cards he obtained from the wallet.
The Decherd Police Department would like your assistance identifying the subject.
He was driving a red/maroon colored SUV, possibly a Dodge Durango.
If you have any information in regards to this person, please contact Franklin County Communications anytime at 931-967-2331 or message Decherd Public Safety on Facebook.
Decherd Police Looking for Theft Suspect
On Monday, August 14th at around 4:30 pm, a white male subject broke into a vehicle at Elite Energy Gym in Decherd and stole a purse and wallet. The man then proceeded to go to Walmart in Winchester and use one of the debit cards he obtained from the wallet.