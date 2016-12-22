December’s Hometown Hero is Daniel Ray
Our hero this month is Manchester Officer Daniel Ray. Ray is a Coffee County native and attended Coffee County High School.
After high school, Daniel joined the Army and served 8 years from 1998 to 2006.
He began his law enforcement career with the Coffee County Sheriff’s Department.
Ray attended Tn. Law Enforcement Training Academy basic police school in 2008. He served with the sheriff’s department as a deputy until 2014 when Officer Ray was hired by the Manchester Police Department.
He has served for numerous years as an adjunct instructor for the Tn. Law Enforcement Training Academy as a POST certified PPCT Defensive Tactics Instructor.
He has also completed STOPS instructor certification, force on force instructor, ALERRT Active Shooter Instructor, breaching and tactical team leader training.
Officer Ray is very active in the community and volunteers to teach defensive tactics classes and other situational awareness classes and a team leader for Manchester PD tactical team.
We are continuing to ask for the public’s help for more hometown heroes. Go to our Facebook page or the Al White Ford Lincoln Mercury Facebook page to nominate a law enforcement official. Tell us why you think someone that serves Coffee County in law enforcement deserves to be chosen as a “Hometown Hero”. The man or woman that is selected each month will be recognized on WMSRradio.com and receive a nice surprise from Al White Motors.
Thank you to all that serve and protect us, our Hometown Heroes.