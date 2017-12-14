Now through December 31, the Tennessee Highway Safety Office is partnering with state and local law enforcement agencies to increase enforcement of drunk-driving laws.
The campaign will include increased public messaging and more sobriety checkpoints state-wide.
December is National Drugged and Drunk Driving Prevention Month. According to data from the National Highway Traffic Safety Administration, an average of 300 people have died each year in drunk driving crashes the week between Christmas and New Year’s Day.
At this time in 2016, there had been 208 deaths related to impaired-driving. So far this year, there have been 167 in Tennessee.
