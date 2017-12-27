We are continuing to follow the story on an officer-involved shooting in Grundy County.
Jacky Wayne Bean (32) from Soddy Daisy, TN. was driving a Ford Mustang when he was pulled over by a Grundy County deputy. The deputy exited his vehicle and ordered the suspect out of the vehicle. The suspect brandished a firearm. The deputy engaged the suspect and fired shots as the vehicle began speeding toward the deputy and struck his patrol car. Bean was later arrested after crashing his car.
At the crash scene, a 20-year-old female was transported to the hospital and later pronounced dead. She has been identified as Shelby Comer from Beersheba Springs. Her body was taken to the medical examiner’s office in Nashville for an autopsy. We can now report that 12th District Attorney General Mike Taylor says that TBI investigators have told him an autopsy of Shelby Comer revealed she had a gunshot wound. But it’s still unclear if she died from that wound.
Neither the Sheriff’s Office nor the TBI has said how Comer and Bean knew each other.
Deceased Female Found with Gunshot Wound in Officer Involved Shooting in Grundy Co.
We are continuing to follow the story on an officer-involved shooting in Grundy County.