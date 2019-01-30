A body was found on the side of a highway in Moore County on Tuesday afternoon.
Officials with the Tennessee Highway Patrol said the person was killed in a hit and run crash on Lynchburg Highway.
The body was found in the area of Lynchburg Highway at the intersection of Louse Creek Road.
Investigators are seeking help with finding the vehicle involved in this crash. The suspect’s vehicle is a silver or gray 1998-2002 Lincoln Town Car. The vehicle should have damage to the front passenger side and possibly the windshield.
The car was last seen near the area of the crash around 2:30 a.m. on Tuesday, Jan. 29. The victim was discovered by police around 3 p.m. that same day.
If you have any information, please contact the Tennessee Highway Patrol at 615-741-2060, ask for Trooper Jacob Edwards or Trooper Jamison Benefield.
Deceased Body Found on the side of the road in Moore County
