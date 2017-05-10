Deal Turns School Employees Into Skydivers

(L-R) Principal Michelle Hummel, Betsy Ratliff and Taylor Frame
Earlier in the school year New Union teachers Betsy Ratliff (Middle, in Purple T-shirt – Slide 1) and Taylor Frame (Right of the picture – Slide 1) made a deal with their students that they would go skydiving if their students met their reading goal of 6,000 Accelerated Reader points for the year. Well, they met the goal, but at that same time, Mrs. Ratliff found out that she has Breast Cancer – with her treatments underway, she could not jump.
So school Principal Michelle Hummel stepped up to the challenge and took Mrs. Ratliff’s place on the skydive!
Click below to hear from Principal Hummel:
Mrs. Frame and Principal Hummel jumped Sunday afternoon with about 60 of their students and family there to watch – It was a great experience for all involved!