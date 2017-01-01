«

Deadly Fire in Warren County

Authorities in Warren County say a 47 year old man is believed to have died in a house fire Thursday morning in the Mt. Zion Community.
A body, believed to be that of 47 year old Troy Lavalley, was recovered from the house. The identity has not been confirmed.
Lavalley was the owner of the home.
A woman and her 7-year old twins were able to escape the fire unharmed.
Witnesses said Lavalley was sleeping in an upstairs bedroom when the fire broke out.