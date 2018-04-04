A woman who was pulled from a burning house Monday in McMinnville has died from her injuries. The victim was identified as 62 year-old Nancy Jean Melton. She was on the second floor of the house and had apparently been overcome by the smoke. Firefighters were able to enter the second floor through a window and found the victim.
EMS workers performed CPR on Melton, who was later airlifted to Vanderbilt Hospital, where she died later that day.
The cause of the fire is still unknown.
Deadly Fire in McMinnville
