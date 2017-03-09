Thomas V. Stewart, 80 of Winchester was killed Thursday morning just after 8am in a single vehicle crash near AEDC.
According to a report by the Tennessee Highway Patrol, a 2009 Mazda driven by Stewart was traveling on the Decherd Highway in Coffee County when the crash occurred.
A witness told the trooper that they observed Stewart’s vehicle operating in an erratic manner and nearly running off the roadway multiple times.
As the vehicle approached Wartendorf Highway and Decherd Highway intersection it went across the roadway, struck an embankment and went airborne before it stopped.
Stewart was pronounced deceased at Tennova-Harton Hospital in Tullahoma.
Deadly Crash near AEDC
