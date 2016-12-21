Emergency personnel responded to a late Tuesday morning accident at the Highway 64-State Route 16 intersection in Franklin County.
The crash killed Carroll Sutton, 85, of Albertville, Ala., and left six other persons injured. The man’s wife was airlifted to Erlanger Health System in Chattanooga.
According to reports, when officers arrived on scene, they found a green 1998 Chevrolet truck, driven by John Burke of Fayetteville and the Sutton’s vehicle had collided.
All 5 people in Burke’s truck were taken to Southern Tennessee Regional Health System-Winchester for treatment.
Deadly Crash in Franklin County
