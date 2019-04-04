The bill to observe daylight saving time year-round in Tennessee was heard this week and will now be heard on the full Tennessee House of Representatives floor.
The Tennessee Senate version of the bill is scheduled to be heard in the State and Local Government committee on April 9. If both houses of state congress approve the bill without any changes, it would then head to Gov. Bill Lee’s desk for his signature.
Rep. Rick Tillis filed the bill. If passed, daylight saving time would be the standard time for the entire state.
However, even if it does get approved at the state level, the law can’t go into effect unless it’s signed off by the federal government.
According to the bill, the law would take effect on the first Sunday of November after the United States Congress amends or repeals the federal law that requires states to observe standard time.
In other words, states can exempt themselves from observing daylight saving time but not standard time.
Daylight Saving Time Bill Moves Forward
The bill to observe daylight saving time year-round in Tennessee was heard this week and will now be heard on the full Tennessee House of Representatives floor.