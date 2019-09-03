Daylight Saving Bill Moves Forward– Remember to Spring Forward Saturday Night

The so-called Daylight Saving bill, moved one step closer to becoming law this week.
A version of the bill already passed the Senate in February.
If the bill passes, the state of Tennessee would establish daylight saving time as the standard time in Tennessee.
According to a report by National Public Radio, studies show that changing the clocks does not lead to significant energy savings, and is not linked to increased heart attacks, strokes and traffic accidents due to the disruption in our daily biological cycles.
Remember to spring forward Saturday night (3-9-19).
