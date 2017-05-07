DAV Needing Drivers

Your Coffee County Disabled American Veterans (DAV) operates a transportation service, driving Veterans to and from area VA hospitals and clinics. This service is FREE of charge to Veterans, and DAV membership is not required. The program relies on volunteer drivers who are willing to set aside some of their time to drive these honorable Veterans to their appointments.
Right now, DAV is down to ONE driver. If he gets sick, there may be no transportation for many local Veterans who have no other way to get the health care they earned through military service. Many of our Veterans who ride live alone and have no family in the area: they rely on this service to get the care they have earned and so richly deserve.
If you have time, are not insulin-dependent and can pass a simple VA physical exam, you have the opportunity to meet some great people and hear amazing stories from genuine heroes. You need not be a Veteran to drive, nor do you need to join DAV.
This is a fantastic opportunity to support your local Veterans if you can’t afford to donate money. Every volunteer is appreciated; and the more drivers we have, the less each person has to do. Your help is vital!
To volunteer for this important program, or to arrange transportation to an area VA medical facility, call DAV Van Coordinator Gene Stillings at (931) 273-6025.
