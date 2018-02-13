Tullahoma Police are investigating damage to vehicles on the parking lot of Stan McNabb Chevrolet on North Jackson Street as well tires stolen.
According to a report by Officer Kannesha Nept, on Feb. 9 Rodney Hunley of the dealership stated that someone tried to take the wheels and tires off five vehicles on the lot.
The officer saw four Cadillac Escalades and a Chevrolet Tahoe that had tires damaged and some missing. One full set of tires were stolen from a 2017 Escalade. A 2018 Escalade, 2018 Tahoe and a 2017 Escalade had fallen off the blocks during the attempted theft which damage one tire on each vehicle and possibly the under carriage of all vehicles.
Detective Tyler Hatfield is investigating the incident and will be viewing security video of the incident.
Damage to Vehicles at Stan McNabb Chevrolet
