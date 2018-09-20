Damage done to Asbury Community Center
The owner, Jeffrey Harrell stated he had received a call Saturday night that the building had been damaged. Harrell stated he checked the building and it appeared a semi-truck and trailer had turned around in the parking lot striking the right front gutter of the community center. About 30′ of gutter had been ripped off and the end corner of roof was damaged. The deputy stated in his report that there where tire tracks in the parking lot from a semi-truck turning around.
If you know anything that could help with the investigation please call the sheriff’s department at (931) 570-4421.