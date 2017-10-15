On Tuesday, October 10th at approximately 8:44 PM, Decherd Police Department was dispatched to CVS Pharmacy located at 1717 Decherd Blvd to a robbery in progress. A person dressed in all black including a black ski mask made his way into the store and to the pharmacy where he demanded the workers to give him OxyContin. The clerk was able to identify the person as a male due to his voice. He was carrying a black trash bag and advised the employees that he had a gun. The employees complied with his request. The suspect then fled the scene before the officers arrived. The manager of the store was out front at the time and saw the suspect as he was leaving the store. The manager stated he observed the suspect pull his mask down and was able to tell that he was a white male.
Two Decherd officers arrived on scene less than a minute from the time the call was dispatched. They received assistance from Winchester Police Department and the Franklin County Sheriff’s Office and were unable to locate the subject.
Decherd Police Department is asking for assistance from anyone who may have information in regard to this case. You may call the Franklin County Communications at 931-967-2331.
CVS Pharmacy Robbed in Decherd
On Tuesday, October 10th at approximately 8:44 PM, Decherd Police Department was dispatched to CVS Pharmacy located at 1717 Decherd Blvd to a robbery in progress. A person dressed in all black including a black ski mask made his way into the store and to the pharmacy where he demanded the workers to give him OxyContin. The clerk was able to identify the person as a male due to his voice. He was carrying a black trash bag and advised the employees that he had a gun. The employees complied with his request. The suspect then fled the scene before the officers arrived. The manager of the store was out front at the time and saw the suspect as he was leaving the store. The manager stated he observed the suspect pull his mask down and was able to tell that he was a white male.