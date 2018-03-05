Custom Guitars Returned after Theft in Wartrace
Due to some good breaks and work by Bedford County Sheriff’s Office Detectives Ramon Castillo and John Sweeney information was developed that led to Balaam Youngman, age 22 of Wartrace, as the sole suspect in the burglary.
Stephen Gallagher – whose grandfather opened Gallagher Guitar Co. in 1965 – said one of the guitars, a 71 Special Customer with walnut back and sides and maple binding, belonged to a man with a terminal illness. The other guitar was a G-70 with rosewood back and sides and spruce top.
This past Friday, Detective Castillo was able to return the guitars to Gallagher Guitars.