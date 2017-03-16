CSX Transportation notified the Town of Bell Buckle that scheduled closure of the railroad tracks at State Route 82, right in front of the town square, has been postponed due to this week’s cold weather. A new date has not yet been announced.
The closure had been scheduled to last 24 hours.
Repair work on the crossing had already been postponed several times this week. (Shelbyville Times-Gazette)
CSX Delays Crossing Work
CSX Transportation notified the Town of Bell Buckle that scheduled closure of the railroad tracks at State Route 82, right in front of the town square, has been postponed due to this week’s cold weather. A new date has not yet been announced.