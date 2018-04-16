«

»

Criminal Attempt to Commit First Degree Murder Charge facing Murfreesboro man in Shelbyville

Abel A. Villagrana

The Shelbyville Police Department has arrested Abel A. Villagrana, age 19, of Murfreesboro for Criminal Attempt to Commit First Degree Murder and Especially Aggravated Burglary. Villagrana was taken into custody by the Murfreesboro Police Department shortly after midnight (Monday morning) in the parking lot of the Best Western on Chaffin Place.
Villagrana was wanted by the Shelbyville Police Department for his involvement in a violent home invasion that took place at the Ridge Apartments on Anthony Lane just before 5:00pm on April 15, 2018. Villagrana, armed with a semi-automatic handgun at the time of the burglary, shot Deonte Taylor multiple times before fleeing to Murfreesboro, according to police. The incident is believed to have been a retaliatory shooting regarding an overdue drug debt.