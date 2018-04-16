Criminal Attempt to Commit First Degree Murder Charge facing Murfreesboro man in Shelbyville
Villagrana was wanted by the Shelbyville Police Department for his involvement in a violent home invasion that took place at the Ridge Apartments on Anthony Lane just before 5:00pm on April 15, 2018. Villagrana, armed with a semi-automatic handgun at the time of the burglary, shot Deonte Taylor multiple times before fleeing to Murfreesboro, according to police. The incident is believed to have been a retaliatory shooting regarding an overdue drug debt.