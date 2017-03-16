Crime is Down on College Campuses

Crime is up slightly on college campuses in Tennessee – according to the Tennessee Bureau of Investigation’s recent “Crime on Campus” report.
27% of all crimes reported were considered theft.
Assaults went up by 21% and fraud increased by 8%, compared to the year before.
There was a 27% decrease in reported Rape offenses, from 62 in 2015 to 45 in 2016.
Motlow College reported great news as there was zero crimes reported in 2016.
The full 2016 “Crime on Campus” report, along with similar studies dating back to 2001, is available TN.gov/TBI
The report was put together using data from the state’s colleges, universities, and law enforcement agencies through the Tennessee Incident Based Reporting System.
