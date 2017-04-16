Crime in Tennessee Report released by TBI

The Tennessee Bureau of Investigation has released its 2016 ‘Crime in Tennessee’ report, revealing a slight overall increase in reported instances of crime in the most recent reporting year.
The annual study compiles data reported from each law enforcement agency in the state through the Tennessee Incident Based Reporting System (TIBRS). The TBI’s sophisticated crime reporting system, in place for more than 15 years, provides an updated and comprehensive picture of the successes and challenges facing communities across Tennessee.
Among the findings in the 2016 report:
· Reported instances of Murder increased 11.6% from 2015 to 2016.
· Forcible Rape offenses decreased 2.8% in the same time period.
· The number of individuals arrested in connection to reported crimes decreased by 1.9% from 2015 to 2016.
· Juveniles accounted for 6.6% of all arrests, down from 7.0% in the previous year.
· More than half – 51.3% — of all reported offenses in the category of ‘Crimes Against Persons’ were domestic violence-related.
· Drug/Narcotic Violations increased 9.5% in the previous year.
· The number of DUI arrests continued to trend downward in the past year.
The report showed that there were 964 offenses reported by the Coffee County Sheriff’s Department with 608 arrests. Manchester Police Department 1,503 offenses, with 902 arrests. The most reported crimes were drug related in both departments. In Tullahoma there were 1,803 offenses and 935 arrests, with the shoplifting the largest crime reported at 261.
