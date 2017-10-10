Crash Sends Two Children to the Hospital and One Adult to Jail
Susan Marie Mowery, 31, of 16th Model Road, Manchester was charged with two counts of reckless endangerment, two counts of vehicular assault and DUI.
According to a warrant obtained by Coffee County Sheriff’s Deputy Shaun Greene, on Oct. 8 he was dispatched to a single vehicle crash in which an 11-year-old had been ejected from the vehicle.
Upon arrival the officer saw a vehicle sitting in the road with severe damage and several people nearby. The officer observed the 11-year-old and a 3-year-old who were injured.
Members of the Coffee County Ambulance Service arrived and paramedics began treatment of the 11-year-old and attempted to place the child in the back of the ambulance but, according to arrest warrants, Mowery refused to listen to ambulance personal and the deputy told her to leave the back of the ambulance.
The deputy walked her back to his patrol car and noted a strong odor of intoxicant on her. He asked Mowery if she had been drinking and she stated, “a little,” according to warrant. The warrant states that she performed poorly on six field sobriety tests. She was transported to Unity Medical Center for an alcohol blood test.
The 11-year-old and the 3-year-old were transported to area hospitals for treatment.