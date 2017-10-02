A crash in Marion County has sent several college students to the hospital.
The South Pittsburg Mountain Volunteer Fire Department and Tennessee Highway Patrol responded to the crash on South Pittsburg Mountain Road (SR 156).
The crash occurred around 10:30pm Friday night. It involved one SUV with 10 people from Sewanee, Tennessee’s University of the South and one visitor inside. Four were taken by helicopter to the hospital. They all have serious injuries.
The Tennessee Highway Patrol says preliminary reports show the car ran off the roadway, overcorrected and came back onto the road before flipping and rolling down an embankment.
The crash occurred near the county line with Franklin County. Marion County officials said the crash scene was cleared around 2 a.m. Saturday.
Senior Associate Dean of Student Life Becky Spurlock disclosed the University’s decision to suspend operation the sorority the students were involved in until an investigation regarding the accident had been completed.
Crash Involves University of the South Students
A crash in Marion County has sent several college students to the hospital.