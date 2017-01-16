County-Wide Bike and Walking Pathway? It’s Possible

Lots of people in Coffee County get their exercise from walking and or bicycle riding so how does going county-wide on a pathway sound?
According to Bonnie Gamble, council chair, who also directs the City of Manchester’s Parks and Recreation department, the Coffee County Health Council is asking for the public’s input about this possibility. Their will summit, at 9 a.m. Wednesday at the Church of Christ at Cedar Lane in Tullahoma. The meeting will include representatives from Tullahoma, Manchester and Coffee County government agencies, utility companies and school systems.
The three government groups will be searching for grants to fund the project when the project moves forward. The summit is only the beginning to the process.
