Statewide unemployment figures for the month of November indicate the unemployment rate decreased in two counties, increased in 90 counties and stayed the same in three counties.
Coffee County went from 2.9 percent in October to 3.3 percent in November.
Warren County’s unemployment rate for November was 3.5 percent, the same as the October rate.
Bedford County rose from 3.2 to 3.5 percent.
In Franklin County they jumped up from 2.9 percent in October to 3.3 percent in November.
Moore County continues to have one of the best unemployment rates in the state at 2.7 percent for November, up from 2.4 in October.
Grundy County went from 4.0 to 4.6 percent and Cannon County went from 2.8 to 3.1 percent.
Williamson and Davidson Counties had the state’s lowest unemployment at 2.5 percent, while Lauderdale County had the highest at 5.5 percent.
County Unemployment Up Slightly
