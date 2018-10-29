County Unemployment Rates Released

Newly-released data from the Tennessee Department of Labor and Workforce Development shows the vast majority of Tennessee’s 95 counties experienced lower unemployment rates in September when compared with the previous month.
Rates decreased in 70 counties, increased in 10 and remained the same in 15 counties.
Coffee County’s unemployment rate for September was 3.8 percent, which is up slightly from the August rate of 3.7.
Bedford County’s rate fell from 4.2 percent to 4 percent.
Franklin County dropped from 3.7 percent to 3.6 percent.
Moore County stayed the same at 3.3 percent.
Warren County’s unemployment rate for September was 4.1 percent down from the August rate of 4.2.
Grundy County went from 4.7 to 5.2 percent. Cannon County was unchanged at 3.5 percent.
Williamson County had the state’s lowest unemployment at 2.7 percent, while Lauderdale County had the highest at 6.5 percent.
