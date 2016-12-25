County unemployment rates for November show the rates decreased in 81 counties, increased in 10, and remained the same in four counties.
Coffee County unemployment rate for November was 4.7 percent, down from 4.9 percent.
Bedford County fell from 5.1 to 4.8 percent.
Franklin County also saw a drop, falling from 5.4 percent to 5 percent.
Down in Moore County their unemployment rate stayed the same in November at 3.8 percent.
Warren County’s rate was 4.4 percent is down from the October rate of 5.1 percent.
Grundy County went from 7.3 to 6.9 percent and Cannon County went from 4.7 to 4.3 percent.
Williamson County had the lowest unemployment rate at 3.4 percent, while Lake County had the highest at 8.3 percent.
County Unemployment Rates Released
