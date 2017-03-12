County unemployment estimates for January show the rates increased in all 95 counties.
Coffee County jumped up from 4.9 in December to 5.6 percent in January. Warren County’s unemployment rate for January was 5.6 percent, up from the December rate of 4.8 percent. Grundy County went from 7.3 to 7.6 percent. Cannon County went from 4.6 to 5.1 percent. Bedford County rose from 5.1 to 5.8 percent. Franklin County also went up going from an unemployment rate in December of 5.2 percent to 6 percent. Moore County remained one of the lowest in the state, but their rate still went up from 4.1 to 4.8 percent.
Williamson County had the state’s lowest unemployment rate at 3.9 percent, while Lake County had the highest at 11.3 percent.
County Unemployment Rates Go Up
