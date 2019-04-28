County unemployment numbers for the month of March indicate the unemployment rate went up in 69 counties, decreased in 17 counties and stayed the same in nine counties in Tennessee.
In Coffee County, the unemployment rate for February was 2.9 percent and in March the rate rose to 3.1 percent. Coffee County has 820 people unemployed.
Warren County’s unemployment rate for March was 3.9 percent, which is up slightly from the February rate to 3.7.
Franklin County went up from 2.9 percent to 3.2.
Moore County also went up from 2.4 to 2.7 percent.
Over in Bedford County, their unemployment rate for March went up from 3.3 percent in February to 3.6.
Grundy County went from 3.9 to 4.3 percent. Cannon County went from 2.7 to 3.0 percent.
Williamson County had the state’s lowest unemployment rate at 2.4 percent, while Clay County had the highest at 6.0 percent.
County Unemployment Rates Go Up
