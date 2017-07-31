The latest unemployment rate increased in each of Tennessee’s 95 counties in June 2017, according to data released by the Tennessee Department of Labor and Workforce Development (TDLWD).
The county unemployment rates are not seasonally adjusted, whereas the state unemployment rate is modified to account for seasonal fluctuations.
The county rates take into account seasonal workers who are temporarily out of work. Between May and June, education service jobs were down by 35,100. These are custodians, bus drivers and other school support staff who are not working during the summer months.
June is also typically the month when recent high school and college graduates enter the workforce and have yet to find employment, adding to the jobless count across the state.
Coffee County’s unemployment rate rose from 3.1 percent in May to 4.1 in June. Bedford County jumped to 4.8 percent after 3.4 last month. Cannon County was also 3.4 percent in May, but rose to 4.2 in June. Franklin County went up from 2.9 to 4.3 percent. Grundy County had a major jump in their unemployment rate going from 4.1 percent in May to 6 percent in June. Down in Moore County they went up 1.2 percent in June to 3.9 and Warren County went up in June to 4.7 percent.
Davidson County had the state’s lowest rate in June at 3.1 and Rhea County the highest at 7.3 percent.
County Unemployment Rates Go Up
