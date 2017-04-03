Estimates for February reveal Tennessee’s county unemployment rates decreased in all 95 counties, according to data from the Tennessee Department of Labor and Workforce Development.
Coffee County’s unemployment rate went from 5.6 in January to 4.8 percent in February.
Warren County’s for February was 4.9 percent, down from the January rate of 5.6 percent.
Grundy County went from 7.6 to 6.4. Cannon County went from 5.1 to 4.4 percent.
Bedford County dropped from 5.8 to 4.9 percent. Franklin County fell from 6 percent to 5.1 and down in Moore County their unemployment rate dropped from 4.9 to one of the lowest in the state at 3.9 percent.
Williamson County had the state’s lowest unemployment at 3.5 percent, while Rhea County had the highest at 8.8 percent.
County Unemployment Rates Drop
