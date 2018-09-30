Unemployment rates improved across a vast majority of Tennessee in August. 86 of the state’s 95 counties experienced lower unemployment, according to numbers from the Tennessee Department of Labor and Workforce Development.
Coffee County’s unemployment rate for August went down from 3.9 percent in July to 3.7 percent.
Bedford County dropped from 4.6 percent to 4.2.
The unemployment rate in Franklin County fell from 3.9 percent in July to 3.7 percent in August.
Down in Moore County the rate dropped from 3.6 to 3.3 percent.
Warren County’s unemployment rate for August was 4.1 percent-which is down from the July rate of 4.8 percent.
Grundy County went from 5.6 to 4.6. Cannon County went from 3.7 to 3.5 percent.
Williamson County had the state’s lowest unemployment at 2.8 percent, while Lauderdale County had the highest at 6.7 percent.
County Unemployment Rates Drop
