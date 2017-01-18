Coffee County is about to become $218,000 richer. The county will get reimbursed for expenses related to a problem with the smoke evacuation system of the new county jail.
The construction of the jail building began in December 2012. The problem with the smoke evacuation system was identified by the State Fire Marshal’s Office after completion of the building and caused a delay in moving of inmates until May of 2015 to the new jail and additional expenses for the county.
The two companies responsible for the deficiencies of the system are Centric Architecture and Smith Seckman Reid.
The full commission approved the settlement on Jan. 10. The two companies will pay the county by the end of the month.
County to be reimbursed for Jail Building Problem
