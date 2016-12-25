County Sheriff’s Department Christmas Charity Event helps over 500

Boxes, boxes and mores boxes, that’s what some sheriff department employees, administrative workers, officers and trustees were busy felling last week.
About 500 packages with food items and toys were donated to local families for Christmas thanks to the Coffee County Sheriff’s Department Christmas charity event.
The monetary value of the donated items is about $25,000, according to Sheriff Steve Graves.
This was the 18th year for the Christmas charity event.
