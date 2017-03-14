County Commissioners to meet Tuesday Night

BOARD OF COMMISSIONERS
COFFEE COUNTY ADMINISTRATIVE PLAZA
March 14, 2017 @ 6:00 p.m.
A G E N D A
1. Sheriff Proclaims Commission Open for Business
2. Invocation
3. Pledge of Allegiance to the Flag
4. Roll Call
5. Approve agenda.
6. Review and approval of the minutes of previous meeting.
7. Resolution of Memorial, Sympathy and Commendation
8. Elections, Appointments and Confirmations
a. Notaries
b. 911 District Communication
c. Law Enforcement Committee
d. Other
9. Unfinished Business
10. New Business
a. School Budget Amendments
b. Budget Amendments
c. Resolution 2017-02 – A Resolution Authorizing the issuance of General Obligation Refunding Bonds of Coffee County in the aggregate principal amount of not to exceed $8,900,000, in one or more series; making provision for the issuance, sale and payment of said bonds, establishing the terms thereof and the disposition of proceeds therefrom; and providing for the levy of taxes for the payment of principal of, premium, if any, and interest on the bonds.
d. Resolution 2017-03 – Resolution to Authorize Cooperative Purchasing Agreements for the use and benefit of all County Departments
e. Rural Solid Waste Contract
f. Resolution 2017-04 – Resolution to amend Coffee County Zoning Resolution No. 2006-39 to rezone the residential property at 2345 (MAP 067 – PARCEL 065.00) McMinnville Hwy., from RS-1 Low Density Residential District to C-2 General Commercial District
g. Resolution 2017-05 – Resolution to amend Coffee County Zoning Resolution 2006-39 to rezone the residential property at MAP 110 – PARCELS 121.00, 123.00 and 125.00 located on the Old Manchester Highway, from RS-1 Low Density Residential District to M-1 General Industrial District.
h. Resolution 2017-06 – Resolution to Terminate the existence of “The Water and Wastewater Treatment Authority for Coffee County, Tennessee” and transfer all assets and liabilities of the entity to Coffee County to be operated under the oversight of the Health, Welfare and Recreation Committee or to be sold and/or transferred, if possible, to an existing recognized utility.
i. Resolution 2017-07 – Resolution approving the establishment of a Medical Waste Processing Facility at 210 Mitchell Boulevard, Tullahoma, Tennessee BioWaste, LLC
Property owned by Ron Mayes
j. Other
*Report of standing committee and action thereon by the commission.
*Report of special committees and action thereon by the commission.
11. Statements & Announcements
12. Public Comments
13. Adjournment