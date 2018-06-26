County Commissioners Approve Budget with NO Property Tax Increase
A proposal was brought up by Commissioner Rush Bricken to take money out of the fund balance (rainy day fund) and a budget reduction in all departments. If a department has a budget of $500,000 or less a 1% cut is to be made. A budget between $500,000-$1 million a 2% cut is needed and in budgets over $1 million a reduction of 4% is to be made. Also, Commissioner Tim Morris asked for a hiring freeze be enforced through the end of the year in all departments, with the exception of emergency responders. Approval of Bricken and Morris’s combined proposal would mean no property tax increase.
Commissioners voted to approve the budget with no tax increase by a vote of 18-0. Commissioners Todd Crockett, David Orrick and Kimberly Martin did not attend Tuesday night’s meeting.
Property owners will pay the new certified tax rate set by the state.
For Manchester residential property owners, the new certified rate is $2.68 per $100 of assessed value. County residential property owners will pay a rate of $2.93. In Tullahoma the new certified rate is $2.58 per $100 of assessed value.
Properties in the industrial park will be charged the new certified rate of $3.19.
The Manchester and Tullahoma tax rates do not include the addition of their city property tax rates, which are set by city leaders.