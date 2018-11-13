County Commission Meets Tuesday

BOARD OF COMMISSIONERS
COFFEE COUNTY ADMINISTRATIVE PLAZA
November 13, 2018 @ 6:00 p.m.
A G E N D A
1. Sheriff Proclaims Commission Open for Business
2. Invocation
3. Pledge of Allegiance to the Flag
4. Roll Call
5. Approve agenda.
6. Review and approval of the minutes of previous meeting.
7. Resolution of Memorial, Sympathy and Commendation
a. Resolution 2018-38 – Joanne Shelton
b. Other
8. Elections, Appointments and Confirmations
a. Notaries
b. Public Building Authority
c. Judicial Commissioners
d. Ethics Committee
e. Consolidated Communication Board
f. ADA Grievance Committee
g. Other
9. Unfinished Business
10. New Business
a. Resolution 2018-39 – 2019 County Commission Meeting Dates
b. Budget Amendments
c. Grant Pre-Application Form for 2019 Technology Grant for the Coffee
County/Manchester and Lannom Libraries
d. Resolution 2018-40 – Resolution to eliminate County distance restrictions from Schools and Churches that beer can be sold.
e. Resolution 2018-41 – Resolution to amend Coffee County Zoning Resolution No. 2006-39 to delete the current Appendix 3 and Appendix 4 from the Resolution and replace same with a combined Appendix 3 setting forth the bulk regulations for all districts – Table 4.01A
f. Resolution 2018-42 – Change speed limit on Rigney Road to 40 MPH
g. Other
*Report of standing committee and action thereon by the commission.
*Report of special committees and action thereon by the commission.
11. Statements & Announcements
12. Public Comments
13. Adjournment