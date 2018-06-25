County Commission Meets Tuesday Night

BOARD OF COMMISSIONERS
COFFEE COUNTY ADMINISTRATIVE PLAZA
JUNE 26, 2018 @ 6:00 p.m.
A G E N D A
1. Sheriff Proclaims Commission Open for Business
2. Invocation
3. Pledge of Allegiance to the Flag
4. Roll Call
5. Approve agenda.
6. Review and approval of the minutes of previous meeting.
7. Resolution of Memorial, Sympathy and Commendation
a. Resolution 2018-19 – Joanna Lewis (Deceased)
b. Resolution 2018-20 – Leona D. West
c. Other
8. Elections, Appointments and Confirmations
a. Notaries
b. Other
9. Unfinished Business
10. New Business
a. School Budget Amendments
b. Budget Amendments
c. Jail Medical Contract
d. Resolution 2018-21 – Resolution to approve the compensation for the appointment by the Juvenile Judge of a part-time Juvenile Magistrate.
e. Resolution 2018-22 – A Resolution making appropriation for the various funds, departments, institutions, offices and agencies of Coffee County, Tennessee for the Fiscal Year beginning July 1, 2018 and ending June 30, 2019.
f. Resolution 2018-23 – Resolution setting the Tax Levy in Coffee County, Tennessee for the Fiscal Year beginning July 1, 2018.
g. Other
*Report of standing committee and action thereon by the commission.
*Report of special committees and action thereon by the commission.
11. Statements & Announcements
12. Public Comments
13. Adjournment