County Commission Meets Tuesday Night

BOARD OF COMMISSIONERS
COFFEE COUNTY ADMINISTRATIVE PLAZA
APRIL 10, 2018 @ 6:00 p.m.
A G E N D A
1. Sheriff Proclaims Commission Open for Business
2. Invocation
3. Pledge of Allegiance to the Flag
4. Roll Call
5. Approve agenda.
6. Review and approval of the minutes of previous meeting.
7. Resolution of Memorial, Sympathy and Commendation
8. Elections, Appointments and Confirmations
a. Notaries
b. Judicial Commissioners
c. Other
9. Unfinished Business
a. Resolution 2018-09 – Resolution to request Unclaimed Balance of Accounts remitted
to State Treasurer under Unclaimed Property Act.
10. New Business
a. Resolution 2018-11- A Resolution to set Compensation of the membership of the
Coffee County Legislative Body for attendance at sessions of the Legislative Body
and the authorized committees thereof
b. Resolution 2018-12- A Resolution authorizing the issuance, of Rural School
Refunding Bonds of Coffee County, Tennessee, in the approximate aggregate principal amount of five million five hundred thousand dollars ($5,500,000) for the purpose of refinancing all or a portion of certain outstanding obligations of the County; making provision for the issuance, sale and payment of said bonds; establishing the terms thereof and the disposition of proceeds therefrom; and providing for the levy of taxes for the payment of principal of, premium, if any, and interest on the bonds.
c. Fiscal Strength and Efficient Government Fiscal Confirmation Letter ThreeStar
Program Requirements letter.
d. Budget Amendments
e. Resolution 2018-14 – Resolution to amend Coffee County Zoning Resolution No.
2006-39 to create a new zone district classification of M-3, surface and subsurface
quarrying of mineral resources, as a floating district.
f. Resolution 2018-15 – Resolution authorizing submission for a litter and trash
collection grant from the Tennessee Department of Transportation and authorizing the
acceptance of said grant.
g. District Attorney, Craig Northcott
h. Other
*Report of standing committee and action thereon by the commission.
*Report of special committees and action thereon by the commission.
11. Statements & Announcements
12. Public Comments
13. Adjournment