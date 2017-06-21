Country Music Star Dustin Lynch Donates $10,000 to Coffee County Children’s Advocacy Center
Hosted by LL Cool J and Chrissy Teigen, LIP SYNC BATTLE pits celebrities in a head-to-head fight to see who can deliver the most outrageous and entertaining lip-synched performance. Lynch wowed the crowd earning himself the LSB championship belt and $10,000 for a charity.
Lynch decided to donate the money the Coffee County Children’s Advocacy Center. He gave recently gave the money to the center.
The Coffee County Children’s Advocacy Center was founded in late 2004 by a group of local activists led by the Coffee County Church Women United. In June of 2005, they officially opened their doors to serve the children of Coffee County.
Specific benefits to children of a Children’s Advocacy Center are:
* Less trauma to the child due to a single interview
* More immediate follow-up to reported cases
* More efficient mental health and medical treatment
* Increased successful prosecution
* Consistent support for child victim(s) and the non-offending caregivers
Call for more information about CCCAC at 723-8888.