Counterfeit Money Passed at Two Tullahoma Businesses

Tullahoma Police are investigating the passing of counterfeit money at the Goodwill store located on North Jackson Street on Jan. 27.
An employee of the store reported to Officer Jacob Smith that a woman entered the store and paid for a purchase with a $100 bill. The bill was checked with a counterfeit marking pen and passed, however when the money was presented to Ascend Credit Union they learned that the bill was counterfeit.
Detective Tyler Hatfield is investigating the incident.
Police are investigating the passing of a second $100 bill. On Jan. 26 the manager of Mapco reported to Tullahoma Police Officer George Dodson that a white female entered the store and paid for a purchase with the bill. When a marking pen was used it passed, however, when management made a deposit at their bank they learned that it was counterfeit.
Detective Johnny Gore is investigating the incident.
