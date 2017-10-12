Fake $20 bills are popping up around Coffee County, according to Coffee County Sheriff’s Department Investigator Jason Dendy. The counterfeit bills were passed at four area businesses (convenience stores and a restaurant) and discovered by American City Bank on Wednesday. The employees did not realize the bills were fake until the bank informed the businesses.
Investigator Jason Dendy is urging area businesses to be very cautious when accepting cash. Any person that is in the business of money exchange, such as stores or street vendors should practice some basic precautions. Workers are encouraged to use a marking pen to check if the money is real.
Also, Dendy stated that business employees should check both sides of the bill and see if they look right, because sometimes it can be obvious the money is fake.
An investigation is underway.
Counterfeit Money Investigation Underway
