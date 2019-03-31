Corrections Officer Fired after Allegation of Sexual Misconduct

The Tennessee Bureau of Investigation is investigating an allegation of sexual misconduct against a Grundy County corrections officer.
Grundy County Sheriff Clint Shrum confirms the name of the officer is Mark Nunley.
“At the request of 12th District Attorney General Michael Taylor, TBI Agents are investigating an allegation of official misconduct against an employee of the Grundy County Sheriff’s Department,” a TBI spokesperson said.
DA Taylor said his office received an allegation that a male corrections officer was having sexual relations with female inmates.
Taylor added that he called the TBI to investigate because Grundy County does not have an internal affairs department.
Sheriff Shrum says his office is working thoroughly with the TBI and District Attorney’s Office to investigate the allegations made against Nunley.
Shrum says Nunley was fired from his job with the sheriff’s office on Wednesday “for reasons indirectly related to this incident.”
Sheriff Shrum said, “This administration will not tolerate this type of conduct. The security of our female inmates is a priority and we have taken steps to ensure that. While this accusation is very disturbing, it does not define every employee of the Sheriff’s Office. Shrum added that his office will continue to work with both the TBI and District Attorney’s Office to find answers.
